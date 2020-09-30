Cooler temperatures for the rest of the week, small rain chance Saturday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold front moves through

Cooler air sinks in for the rest of the work week

First frost of the season??

Mostly clear skies tonight with overnight lows dropping down into the low 40s across the region. Thursday morning will bring sunny skies and highs only in the lower 60s thanks to the cold front that moved through the area. Some spots struggling to make it out of the 50s. Breezy conditions will remain with a northerly wind at 10-15 mph and wind gusts of up to 25 mph possible during the day.

The next few nights we’ll see clear skies and calmer winds which will allow temperatures to really drop especially Thursday night. Expect overnight lows in the low-mid 40s Thursday morning. We could even see our first frost of the season as widespread overnight lows in the 30s are possible as we wake up early Friday!

Looking ahead, a system should move through for the weekend. Rain chances don’t look that great, but we may get lucky and get a few showers out of it Saturday. Otherwise, the quiet and dry weather continues as we head into October.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush