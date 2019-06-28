Cornerstone Housewarming Party highlights how the organization has changed lives

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cornerstone Topeka helps people around the city find affordable housing.

They held their annual Housewarming Party fundraiser on Thursday night at Heritage Hall in downtown Topeka.

People were recognized for their work within the organization, but it was also an opportunity to hear testimonials from people who actually benefited from Cornerstone’s low-rent.

Some even got emotional talking about not owning their own homes.

“Every mother knows the stress of having another child or having a child in general, and to not only know where you’re going when the baby leaves the hospital is the worst feeling in the world,” said tenant Tina Kirtdoll.

Kirtdoll lived in Cornerstone housing and is now a proud new homeowner.

She was given a standing ovation after sharing her story.