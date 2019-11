Emergency crews are headed to an accident on U.S. Highway 24 Friday morning.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area of U.S. Highway 24 about 2 miles west of St Marys, due to a motor vehicle accident. The road is blocked off and drivers are urged to find an alternate route. The Highway Patrol confirms one person has died as a result of the accident.

We’ll have more details as they become available.