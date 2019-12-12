Donations pour in for recovering Horton families

HORTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Horton families are piecing their lives together after a fire left them homeless.

On Tuesday a home on East 8th Street in Horton caught fire. Two neighboring homes burned down with it.

Now just ash and burnt belongings remain in the spot where Lisa Drabek and Shari Dechant once shared a home with their families.

“To see everything that I’ve busted my butt for for the last year go up in flames, it’s hard,” Drabek said.

After the fire the City of Horton posted on Facebook asking for donations to help the families. Horton Police Chief John Calhoon said the response was overwhelming.

“I wouldn’t ever dream within less than 24 hours we’d have as much as we have,” Calhoon said.

People came from all over Northeast Kansas to bring bags of donations. It’s a little bit of Christmas magic that brought even the police chief to tears.

“Just kind of emotional. I’m happy to be a part of it but it’s just overwhelming at Christmas time,” Calhoon said.

Not everything the families once owned is lost. They found a Christmas gift for Shari’s boyfriend in the debris, miraculously undamaged. Priceless pictures and an ultrasound of Lisa’s kids were recovered from the ashes too.

Most importantly they have each other.

“Both families are going to stick together. We’re going to rebuild together,” Drabek said.

“I’m trying to stay positive for Lisa and for everybody. It’s a fresh start for all of us,” Dechant said.

If you want to help you can drop off cash or check donations at Horton’s City Hall. You can also donate to this fundraiser.