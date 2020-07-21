Election Test Results

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced today they are postponing the start of football practice and games. Practices will begin the week of August 28th and games to the week of September 28th.

"There's not a perfect playbook for what we're having to go through right now, I wish there was," Emporia State head football coach Garin Higgins said.