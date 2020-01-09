Evergy takes cyber security precautions amid tensions with Iran

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Tensions have been high this week between the United Stated and Iran. With speculation cyber attacks could be used against the United States, Evergy is getting ready.

Evergy’s power grid covers about a third of Kansas and part of Missouri. They also have a nuclear power plant, so they are making sure there are no flaws in the system.

Spokesperson Gina Penzig said whenever there are tensions with other countries, they warn their employees to be extra cautious. They tell their employees to look for phishing attempts and train them how to spot if someone is trying to obtain illegal information. She said the key is to keep up-to-date with trends and ways people try to hack into systems.

“We are continually evolving in how we do cyber security and it is one of the most important things we can do,” said Penzig.

Penzig says they have multiple layers of security so if one firewall gets hacked, they have back-ups in place.