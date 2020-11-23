Local fans raised on football share their love for the game

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs for a touchdown against Las Vegas Raiders strong safety Jeff Heath (38) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Social media was buzzing all day with fans talking about the Kansas City Chiefs game. It’s a game that was born with ‘rivalry’ as its middle name. The Chiefs lost to the Raiders back in October and fans of each team said they were raised with “football” as their middle names.

It’s typical to see fans throughout Kansas covered in red and gold.

“We have three dogs wearing Chiefs jerseys,” said Cody Hudson, a local Chiefs fan. “My grandma is upstairs and she has a Mahomes jersey on.”

Chiefs pride is around this state all of the time, but it shows up even more on a game day with the Raiders.

“I believe at some point and yes I’m predicting this. I think people might cry at some point during the ball game tonight,” said Hudson.

Most people were hoping for a Kansas City win, expect for one local fan who was hoping for the opposite. In October the Raiders beat the Chiefs 40-32, which gave the Chiefs their first and only loss of the season.

“I actually went in that day and I was with some friends and I said I knew the Raiders were going to beat the Chiefs,” said Kobe Gelles, a local Raiders fan. “I just knew it was going to happen.”

No matter what color these fans were wearing, they both agreed it was a great football game.