Few snow chances ahead, dangerously cold air continues

***A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire viewing area through noon on Satirdau due to brutally cold wind chills.***

What We’re Tracking:

Very cold weather ahead

A couple more snow chances

Dangerously cold wind chills through early next week

Snow chances linger through this evening and into early Saturday morning with light accumulations possible. Most spots will see a light dusting of snow with locally higher amounts possible close to the Kansas-Nebraska state line (around 1-2″).

The extreme cold continues through the weekend with highs in the 0s and lows at times near -10° to -15° for actual air temperatures. With winds sustained out of the north and east at 10-15 mph through this time, wind chills could be in the -20s during the coldest morning hours. Valentine’s day looks to be a cold one so bundle up and cover any exposed skin if you plan on being outside even just for a few minutes.

Sunday into Monday morning looks to provide another chance to pick up some accumulating snowfall. The best chance, as of right now, looks to be south of I-70, but we all have at least a chance of seeing a few inches.

Monday morning looks to be the coldest of this dangerous cold air where our air temperatures could easily fall into the -10s and winds picking up at 15 to 20 mph. This will cause it to feel like -20 to -30 Monday morning where frostbite could happen within a matter of minutes.

We hold on to the brutally cold temperatures Tuesday but there are some indications that the Arctic air will start to retreat once we get to the middle of next week. Current projections give us the *chance* at breaking above 20° by February 20th… at least spring is 36 days away!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

