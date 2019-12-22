Foggy mornings, but quiet weather otherwise

What We’re Tracking:

Patchy, dense fog this morning

Much warmer Sunday, if clouds don’t hang around

Great travel conditions leading up to Christmas

For those traveling over the next few days, there should be no issues throughout the region as high pressure takes hold. That means we’ve got quiet weather in store all the way through Christmas!

The only issue we’ll come across is, potentially, stubborn cloud cover today and another chance for fog tonight and early tomorrow morning. If the low clouds can clear up faster than they did yesterday, we could see temperatures climb into the upper 50s. If not, then we can expect temperatures several degrees cooler in the lower 50s.

Monday looks to be warmer, though, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should climb into the upper 50s to near 60°.

Clouds will begin to increase Tuesday and it looks like we miss the White Christmas yet again this year. Most recent model runs have backed off on any precipitation at all, so it looks like a Dry Christmas is what we’ll end up with.

We’ll have slightly cooler temperatures for Christmas day, and the rest of the week as well. The next best chance for rain showers, possibly mixing with snow, looks to be late Friday into Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor