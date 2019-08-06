Frontier Airlines flight attendant calms screaming baby

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Frontier Airlines flight attendant has gone viral overnight in Tyler in a feel-good story that we all need right now.

On a flight from Tyler to Denver on Sunday, a mom was trying to calm her screaming baby in her first solo flight, but was unable to.

One of the flight attendants came by, picked her up, and helped soothe the child in adorable photos that were posted to Facebook.

The woman who made the post said: “It’s the feel good story we all need right now.”

The post has been shared hundreds of times.