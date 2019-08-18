Fundraiser started for family of girls killed in Burlington fire

BURLINGTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Friday morning a fire tore through a Burlington home killing a mother and her two young daughters.

Rose Pope and her daughters Hope, 6, and Faith, 5, were killed in the fire. Now their family and the entire community are mourning their loss.

A GoFundMe has been set up in order to help support their family. You can find that here. On the page their father J.J. Garrett talked about losing his two daughters.

“They were a constant ray of light in my life and I was beyond blessed to be their father. I cannot tell you how much pain I feel for what they had to endure. I feel robbed, and the light they once brought into my life has been greatly dimmed and its though I have been immersed into darkness.” Garrett said.

A man escaped the fire and was airlifted to a Wichita hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Law enforcement is still investigating how the fire started.