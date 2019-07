TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The well-known mini-train in Gage Park is down because of mechanical issues.

The mini-train has been a feature in the park for more than 50 years. It is available for families to ride along a mile-long route from March through October.

The Shawnee County Parks and Rec Department announced the issue on Saturday on their Facebook page, writing “The Gage Park mini-train has developed a crack in its air tank. The train will be down until further notice.”