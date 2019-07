HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 7-year-old boy died in an ATV accident in western Kansas.

It happened on Saturday just after 5 p.m. in Hamilton County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the boy was headed east on River Road when the ATV started to rotate clockwise on all four tires.

The vehicle rotated several times over the driver’s side. The boy was then ejected from the ATV.