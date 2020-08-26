Heat continues through Friday before rain arrives this weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Hot weather sticks around

Lots of sunshine expected

Rain and cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend

We’ve got a few more days of abundant sunshine and hot temperatures before we get some relief. Heat index levels will be just slightly above the air temperature as the humidity never fully climbs to high readings this week.

There’s a high pressure system over over us, and that’s what has been keeping us quiet over for the last several days. By this weekend, though, a couple of cold fronts could move through and bring cooler temperatures and rain chances.

One looks to move through early Saturday which will drop our temperatures into the 80s for the weekend. As far as rain chances go, they look pretty slim as the boundary looks fairly week, but they’re not nonexistent.

Our second front looks to be sometime Monday. We’ll warm-up ahead of the front before it drops our temperatures quite significantly. This stronger front looks to be our better chance at some much-needed rainfall. This will take us into the start of September, where we could see temperatures fall back into the 70s.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen. She should make landfall on the coasts of TX/LA sometime late tonight/early tomorrow as a major (category 4) hurricane. That would put max wind speeds at 140+ mph.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez.

