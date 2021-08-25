Heat continues with stronger southerly winds

What We’re Tracking:

Heat & humidity continues

Lots of sunshine

Late weekend rain chance

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the entire area until 8:00pm Thursday evening.

We’ll stay mild throughout the night as temperatures struggle to cool down into the middle 70s with mostly a few clouds passing through.

The heat will continue through the rest of the work week as rain chances look absent through Saturday. Temperatures for Thursday afternoon will top out in the middle to upper 90s east and lower 100s west with heat indices ranging from 100° to 105°. Southerly winds will start to make a comeback through the afternoon fueling in more moisture and higher humidity.

Try and limit time outdoors as much as possible over the next couple of days, and drink plenty of water! If you have to be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade if possible.

Temperatures look to stay well above average into much of the weekend before things begin to change a bit for us. There looks to be a cold front arriving late Sunday bringing with it some rain chances and cooler temperatures for the start of next week. Not a full cool-down, but a least a partial break from the more intense heat.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller