Heat wave continues







The Excessive Heat Warning continues for all of northeast Kansas until 8pm Saturday.



We’ll continue to see a similar trend to what we have been seeing over the past two days as cloud cover sticks around in the early morning and then clear out by lunch time allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 90s to near 100°. Combine that with dew points in the lower to middle 70s and heat index values could be up there once again.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 97-101

Wind: S/SW 15-25

Heat Index: 105-110



After today we’re not completely done with the extreme heat as we still have one more day ahead of us of this scorcher type weather. Once we head into the weekend, we should finally break free of the high pressure system we were under all week as a trough heads out way allowing a cold front to move through our area. By that point Sunday, temperatures will decrease from anywhere between 5°-8°. Also, because of that boundary there is a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Once that front moves through, it’s more pleasant weather ahead as temperatures continue to decrease throughout the following work week and the humidity backs off quite a bit allowing for below average heat values for the month of July but, we’ll take it!



For now, continue to drink plenty of water and limit your time outside with frequent breaks for the next 36 hours as we finish out this heat wave.



Hang in there! Relief is coming by late Sunday and Monday…

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

