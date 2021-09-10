Herington Police Chief resigned as KBI investigation ensues

HERINGTON (KSNT)- Herington Police Cheif John Matula resigned a day after he was served summonses following a KBI investigation.

Matula, along with Assistant Chief Curtis Tyra, are both facing alleged criminal trespassing charges after forcing entry into private property without a proper search warrant. Matula also faces alleged criminal damage to property. All of which are misdemeanors.

According to the Herington City Manager Branden Dross, Matula’s resignation will be in effect as of Sep. 10. Dross claims he will appoint an interim chief while the search for a long-term replacement begins, a process he expects to take between 6 to 8 weeks.

Dross claims that the situation came as a result of a misunderstanding of the property maintenance code, and says “the situation will be used as a growing opportunity”.

Herington Police Department has already begun to place an emphasis on officers having a complete understanding of the Property Maintenance Code.

The KBI is holding an active investigation. This is a developing story.