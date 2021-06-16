Holton Community Hospital hosts first ‘Walk with a Doc”

HOLTON (KSNT)- Holton Community Hospital nurses and doctors gathered at Dogwood Park to participate in the first-ever “Walk with a Doc” event.

“Walk with a Doc” is a community event where people are invited to walk alongside a doctor as a way to gain better cardiovascular health and raise awareness. On Tuesday, the walk was led by Dr. Gary Petry. Dozens of community members and nurses joined him as he walked just under a mile to raise awareness for the cause.

“This whole event is centered around getting people out, getting them active, and encouraging health in our community,” said Nicole Baum, Nurse at HCH. “All of that starts with the foundation of walking,” said Baum.

The hospital plans on hosting an event every month. They plan on having a topic of discussion to help educate people on various medical topics. More information about future dates will be posted on their website, www.holtonhospital.com.