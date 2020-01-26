Holton man arrested on meth distribution charges

JACKSON, Co. (KSNT)– A Holton man is in jail as a result of a drug investigation, with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in Jackson County.

On Saturday around 6:00 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on suspect Jordan T. Monaghan, 24, of Holton.

Monaghan was found with methamphetamine and was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, distribution and attempting to distribute methamphetamine, and more.

Monaghan is currently awaiting bond.