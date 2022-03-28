NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- Kansas basketball is headed to the final four, but the journey to get there wasn’t always smooth.

KU was hit hard early when Dayton beat them on a buzzer beater in non-conference play. They suffered another punch to the gut when Kentucky beat them by eighteen points in Allen Fieldhouse. Then, they found themselves losers in back to back games for the first time all year after losses to Texas and TCU.

Confidence wasn’t exactly sky high heading into the Big 12 tournament. However, the Jayhawks won that tournament and took significantly more momentum into the tournament that mattered most. This began a journey no one could’ve scripted.

The first game perhaps was the least eventful. Kansas handled Texas Southern 83-56. Remy Martin, who heated up throughout the conference tournament, led the team with 15 points.

“Even though it’s great to get in the tournament you really benefit and get to really enjoy it if you can get to the second weekend,” head coach Bill Self said after the opening round win.

Round two: Kansas versus Creighton. This one looked as though Kansas would have no trouble when Creighton lost their starting big man in a first round overtime victory. It wasn’t smooth sailing. Creighton pulled within one point with under two minutes to play. They got the win again though, this time boosted by a 20-point performance from Martin. The win wasn’t pretty, and concern about Ochai Agbaji was increasing after a slow start in tournament play.

“My teammates are telling me to shoot it every time I’m open. They have full confidence in me, so I’m going to shooting it,” Agbaji said after going 5-for-14 from the field in the round two victory.

Kansas took on Providence in the Sweet 16. They led by nine at halftime but blew the lead and had to fight it out all the way to the wire. Remy Martin continued his dominance, going off for 23 points in the five-point KU win.

“This is the second game in a row where [Remy Martin]’s come out in the first half and just completely taken over. He’s playing with so much confidence and we love it,” Jalen Wilson said after the Sweet Sixteen win.

Kansas met Miami with a ticket to the Final Four on the line. At halftime it appeared that Kansas might be going home. Kameron McGusty scored 14 in the first half to give the ‘Canes a six-point lead at the break.

“The first half there weren’t as many opportunities to run because we took the ball out of bounds too often, off [made shots,” Self said.

The Jayhawks were comeback kids on Sunday night, outscoring Miami by 32 points in the second half. Ochai Agbaji finally made some noise in the big dance. He led the team with 18 points to produce a 76-50 win that sent KU to the Final Four.

“That was about as well as we could play the second half,” Self said.

Agbaji says the road doesn’t stop here.

“We’re not done yet. I’m not satisfied yet with this and I know my teammates aren’t either,” Agbaji said.