Humidity returns with rain chance over the weekend

Tracking an increase in humidity along with a rain chance to close out the weekend.







What We’re Tracking:

Mostly sunny today

Warmer and more humid weekend

Storm chance Sunday night and early Monday

Clouds will slowly start to clear out as we become partly cloudy to mostly sunny heading into today as we see temperatures just shy of 90° in the upper 80s for most. Dew points remain in the lower to middle 60s bringing back just a little bit of the humidity, but also staying on the comfortable side, before it makes a bigger return heading into the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday remain slightly above average as temperatures climb into the lower 90s and dew points start to increase into the upper 60s keeping us on the humid side of things.

Our next chance of rain looks to be Sunday night overnight into early Monday morning. Nothing on the severe side of things but there could be a few scattered thunderstorms producing some lightning and thunder as you sleep throughout the night.

Besides the humidity starting to return, next week looks to be around average for this time of year with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90° and the humidity staying in place for a majority of the week.



KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



