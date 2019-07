NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: The hoof of a carriage horse is viewed as it scrathes the sidewalk at Central Park on November 14, 2011 in New York City. Following three serious accidents involving Central Park horses over the past two weeks, some local lawmakers have renewed their call to ban carriage horses. The […]

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is putting dozens of horses up for adoption.

Sheriff Tim Morse announced Sunday that they are looking for homes for 42 horses including mares, filly’s, and stallions. He said the Kansas Horse Education, Advocacy and Resource Team is helping them find good homes for the horses.

You can find out more information about the adoption process and apply here.