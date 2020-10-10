K-State outlasts TCU 21-14, moves to 3-0 in Big 12

FORT WORTH, TX – OCTOBER 10: Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (15) runs for a first down during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Kansas State Wildcats on October 10, 2020 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, Tx. (KSNT) – Kansas State is 3-0 in Big 12 play after they held off TCU in the final moments to pick up a win on the road 21-14. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but K-State’s defense made enough plays throughout the second half to keep the Cats on top.

Freshman quarterback Will Howard threw for 117 yards and an interception in place of the usual starter Skylar Thompson. Howard also led the team in rushing with 86 yards, most of which came on one run early in the game.

TCU’s quarterback Max Duggan was injured for part of the game, he didn’t start the second half, and the Cats defense took advantage. AJ Parker made the play of the afternoon that ended up being the difference in this one.