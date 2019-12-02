Kansas man becomes first Native American to receive Lamar Hunt Award

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A former Haskell Indian Nations University coach is the first Native American to receive the Lamar Hunt Award. The award is given to those that demonstrate being dedicated leaders and this year it is awarded to Jerry Tuckwin.

Tuckwin ran track in college and then went to coach at Haskell. Tuckwin is a member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi tribe and his wife says he’s always been competitive, but humble. His wife said he left some parts of his bio out when he received the Lamar Hunt award.

“I said, you were the runner up nationally for Jr. college coach of the year,” said his wife Terry. “Why wouldn’t you put that on? He said, who cares who came in second? So that’s kind of who he is.”

Tuckwin received the Lamar Hunt Award at a Chief’s football game, which was controversial because some Native Americans say the Chiefs have been insensitive to their culture. Tuckwin says he didn’t hesitate to accept the award because it’s not just about him.

“For all the work and success for the former student’s that I’ve had and Haskell in general,” Tuckwin said. “So no I didn’t have any reservations about not doing it.”

Tuckwin received the award during the Chiefs game on Sunday against the Raiders.