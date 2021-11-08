Kansas man killed when RV rolls off of floor jack

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 66-year-old Wichita man is dead following an accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle.

Robert Brooks was doing maintenance repairs on an RV with another person in the 6600 block of S. Anderson Road, south of Newton, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

The RV was partially lifted off the ground with a floor jack and wheel chocks. Brooks was working underneath the RV. The RV became unstable, rolling forward off the safety equipment and onto Brooks. The other person called 911.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office and Newton Fire/EMS responded. Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene.