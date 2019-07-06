Kansas one of few states without measles

FILE- In this March 27, 2019, file photo, measles, mumps and rubella vaccines sit in a cooler at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y. On Monday, May 6, 2019, U.S. health officials said 60 more U.S. measles cases were reported the previous week, driving up a 2019 tally that is already the nation’s […]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The national measles outbreak has not hit Kansas yet, but it has come close with cases reported in neighboring Oklahoma, Missouri and Colorado.

Kansas health officials say they think a case in Kansas looks nearly inevitable given that more than 1,000 measles cases have been reported so far across the nation. Kansas is in a shrinking minority of states without cases.

KCUR-FM reports that the state’s annual survey of kindergartener vaccination rates suggests some counties do better than others at getting children their potentially life-saving shots.

Kansas requires shots against illnesses such as measles, whooping cough and polio for school attendance. But the survey shows 15% of kindergartners last year weren’t up to date on those vaccines.