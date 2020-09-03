Kansas will begin releasing names and locations of active coronavirus outbreaks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is going to begin releasing the names and locations of active coronavirus outbreaks in the state. The change will begin Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a news release.

“With our children returning to school, sports resuming, and college campuses reopening – we’re seeing the largest increase in outbreaks to date,” she said. “By sharing where the outbreaks take place, Kansans will be better informed about the threat of COVID-19 in their schools and communities, and will be better prepared to contain and stop the spread of the virus.”

Previously, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) left it up to county health departments to decide if outbreak locations should be released.

The KDHE defines a cluster of cases as 2 or more cases associated with one known exposure. This new policy will only apply to locations that have five or more confirmed cases.

The state says it will only name businesses that have 20 or more cases.

The information will be published on the KDHE website.