KHP identifies man killed in Hiawatha plane crash

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT)– The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified Bruce L. Lutz as the man who died in a small aircraft crash on Friday.

Lutz, 67, from Andover, was declared deceased at the scene, according to KHP troopers.

The small, 1975 Beechcraft airplane crashed a half mile east of Highway 73, and half a mile north of the Hiawatha Airport near 260th road around 5:30 p.m.

The plane was flying south and it is unknown why it crashed, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, KHP and the Federal Aviation Administration assisted with the investigation and removal of the plane.