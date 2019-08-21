Kidcast – August 21, 2019

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Department of Corrections records show that a man who drowned while fleeing from police on an ATV was a convicted felon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man Tuesday as 32-year-old Caleb O'Donnell, of Coffeyville. The KBI said previously that he drowned Friday in the Verdigris River in Montgomery County. Records show he had two previous drug convictions.