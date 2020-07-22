KU football resumes voluntary workouts

LAWRENCE, KS – SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks watches his team against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The following is a statement from Director of Athletics Jeff Long regarding Kansas football COVID-19 testing.

“After testing 90 football student-athletes, staff and coaches this past Saturday, four of those tests returned with positive results for student-athletes. The four individuals are currently following isolation protocols established by our health care physicians and public health professionals. Based upon the recommendation of our physicians at Kansas Team Health, we will resume voluntary football activities beginning today.”