KU issues cease-and-desist orders for two fraternities

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas Chancellor issued two immediate cease-and-desist orders for all activities at two KU fraternities Sunday.

The two fraternities impacted are Sigma Kappa and Phi Kappa Psi, Both fraternities were issued 14-day public health bans for the member of these organizations.

KU Chancellor, Douglas Girod, cited the reason for the order being allegations of social activities that were held over the weekend. Social gatherings like this are a violation of county regulations and university policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will not tolerate selfish and irresponsible behavior that puts the health and safety of our community at risk; that disrespects staff, faculty and students who have worked to prepare our campuses for reopening; that jeopardizes the long-term viability of the university; and that recklessly disregards the authorities of the university, city and county,” Girod said.