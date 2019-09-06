Leaders, community members talk about how to boost Topeka pride

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community members and leaders got together to talk about boosting Topeka Pride.

On Thursday night the Greater Topeka Partnership hosted the ‘Turning Point Event’ at Capitol Plaza Hotel to discuss how Topeka is at a turning point where it’s growing and changing in a positive way.

Matt Pivarnik with the Greater Topeka Partnership talked about his personal connection to the city.

“I am a better man since I’ve came to Topeka. It’s made me a better person,” Pivarnik said.

Topeka native Ruben West was the guest speaker for the event. He pumped the crowd full of energy while promoting change in the city where he grew up.

“We may have said some things about Topeka and complained about Topeka and what it didn’t have and what it didn’t do and where we couldn’t go and what wasn’t available. Now we have to suspend that judgement,” West said.

A panel full of city influencers joined West on stage to talk about how to inspire more Top City pride. That panel included business owner Jenny Torrence, Project Forward founder S.J. Hazim, and “Topeka Positive Experience” Facebook Page founder Taylor Buckley.

“Events like this is what actually brings about change, people getting out of their comfort zone and fellowshipping with others who have ideas,” Hazim said.

“For us to really think about how fun we are. When we travel and do other things we take pictures of stuff there. But we forget about how spectacular our city is,” Torrence said.

“I love this community. I wouldn’t live anywhere else. So I think speaking positive about our community, however minuscule that may seem. Whether it’s to people from out of town, whether it’s to coworkers, or your husband or wife at the dinner table. Talk positive about Topeka,” Buckley said.

The conversation wasn’t just about being positive at the event. It was about building and maintaining Topeka Pride and focusing on how the city is moving forward.