Local Chiefs fans buy last-minute red and yellow to wear for Super Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The term “red kingdom” is not taken lightly at Rally House in Topeka, as fans poured into the store all week leading up to the Super Bowl.

One fan even flew out to Kansas after living in Arizona for 16 years. A Kansas City Super Bowl is a great reason for him to visit home and watch the big game with his family.

“Last year I said that if the Chiefs went to the Super Bowl then I would come back and watch the game with family,” Scott Leprich, a Topeka native, said. “So they did it again this year and I’m back.”

Leprich shopped at Rally House and grabbed some last-minute gear. As he shopped, he was surrounded by other local fans ready to cheer on the Chiefs. Rally House said their store has been stocked up on Chiefs gear.

“It has been incredibly busy. Like non-stop Chiefs fans and it’s great,” Kristi Nicholson, a sales employee at Rally House, said.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday the store is expected to have even more gear on display.