Local couple looks to raise awareness about rare diseases after son’s diagnosis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –After their son was diagnosed with a rare disease, a local couple is sharing his journey to raise awareness and to inspire others.

At just seven months old, Byrson Baum was diagnosed with accute flaccid myelitis, also known as AFM.

But over the past year, he’s been able to make some miraculous strides in his recovery.

While he may not be running around like most kids his age, he’s making some pretty big strides.

“We would take even the slightest thing,” said Bryson’s dad Andrew. “When he tried to grab a spoon again, it just lit you up with joy and really gave us hope.”

It’s something his parents weren’t even sure they would see him be able to do.

“Feeling him, like I thought he was dead when I picked him up,” said Bryson’s mom Jessica. “Obviously I knew he wasn’t, because I could see his eyes were open, but I really thought he was dead because he just fell in my arms. It was just such a panic.”

Over a year ago, he lost movement in his arms, core and legs due to AFM.

While there’s no known cure, Bryson has been undergoing treatment for his symptoms and doing physical therapy to help him regain movement.

“He’s to the point where he can sit up unassisted and has mostly full movement in both of his arms,” said Andrew.

“He has done so much better,” said Jessica. “He has fought really well for his life to be better and i’m very proud of him.”

But, Bryson’s journey is far from over. The Baums are constantly in search of new treatments and information about the disease that can help their son.

“I’m constantly having to look for what’s new and what we can do for him and I slowly am running out of ideas because I try like everything in the entire world to make him do something or help him in some kind of way,” said Jessica.

But they’re not losing hope, and like Bryson, they’ll continue to fight for his recovery.