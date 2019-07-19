Local doctor debunks heat myths

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- We’ve reached that point in the summer where temperatures are reaching dangerous levels. Some people choose to stay in their house while others are forced to be out in the scorching heat.

Jordan Jurgens at Stormont Vail talked to KSNT News about some of the myths of dealing with the heat.

The first myth is that working out in the heat will burn more calories. “That is untrue, we’re going to burn the same amount of calories based on just our normal basal metabolism. It’s not going to change based on air temperature,” said Jurgens.

Jurgens says you will actually sweat more, rather than burn more calories. You could also become extremely dehydrated.

The second myth is that fans help cool you down. That’s how Bayleigh Cope says she is keeping cool this week.

“It helps me cool down, I sleep with mine on at night,” said Cope.

Jurgens says that is not true, you have to cool the air rather than move the hot air around.

“The other thing to be careful of is with the amount of humidity we are having right now, it actually can cover our bodies with more humid air and actually become more dehydrated from those too,” said Jurgens.

Myth three is that a tan is helpful to protect you from the sun.

“Any evidence of a tan show you’ve probably had too much sun exposure,” said Jurgens.