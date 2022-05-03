Local farmer and gardener, Bear Willmott, sits down with Meteorologist Becky Taylor on 27 News and gives gardening tips for small spaces.

Willmott converted their small yard, which was approximately 1/16th of an acre, into a productive garden in the City of Overbrook.

When asked what people can do to maximize their growing potential Willmott said, “First, and foremost, stay on top of your weeds.” He also suggests working with transplants to give your garden a head start.

To help support local growers like Willmott, you can find them at the Overbrook Farmer’s Market every Monday evening from 4:00pm-6:00pm beginning Memorial Day.