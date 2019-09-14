Local parents say bullies compare daughter to gorilla in racist pictures

Brooke and Ethan Grier said their daughter has experienced relentless bullying at her high school and now they want it to stop.

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brooke and Ethan Grier said their daughter has experienced relentless bullying at her high school and now they want it to stop.

The Griers said a group of students sent racist pictures to classmates comparing their daughter to a gorilla and have sent other pictures attacking her appearance. They say this is just one of many examples of their daughter being targeted by bullies over the years.

“They’ve (the bullies) reported to my daughter that they love doing it because they like to see her cry,” said Grier.

On Thursday, a friend of the family posted screenshots of the pictures to Facebook. His post had nearly 1,500 shares as of Friday evening.

After the post, Hiawatha school officials said they were investigating the incidents.

“Although some initial actions were taken by our high school administration, the investigation is on-going. When our investigation is complete, we will act according to our policy,” the district said in a release.

Brooke Grier said she wished the school would have acted sooner.

“I don’t want this happening in any school but definitely not where my kids are,” said Brooke Grier. “Enough is enough and it needs to stop.”

Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said law enforcement is aware of the situation and are investigating it as possible harassment.

Brooke and Ethan said they don’t want the students’ lives to be ruined but they want the bullying to stop.

Ethan said he hopes all the students involved learn a lesson and that “they look themselves in the mirror and say ‘I’m better than this.'”

The couple said the family has received an outpouring of support since the post was shared.