Local vet hospital looking for canine blood donors

The K-State Veterinary Health Center may be looking for your dog to be the next patient in their canine blood donor program.

Having blood in the hospital will help in the event another dog comes in and needs a transfusion. Those who donate will receive some free services in the process.

“All the dogs that do come and donate, they do get benefits from that,” Canine blood donor program director Brooke Neiberger said. “We provide them with all their vaccines, we provide them with heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, yearly blood work that they need. And every single time that they donate, so if they are donating every two months, they get a bag of dog food at that donation time.”

If you are interested in the program, you can reach the Veterinary Health Center at 785-532-5690 and vhcblooddonor@vet.k-state.edu.