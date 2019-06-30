Man stabbed in Central Topeka

On Saturday afternoon Topeka Police said a man was stabbed at 17th and Topeka Boulevard near a Kwik Shop.

Officers said they got a call around 2:00 p.m. about someone suffering from a stab wound. Paramedics rushed an adult man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the stabbing now. They have not arrested anyone so far.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.