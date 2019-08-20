Man who drowned during police chase was convicted felon

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Department of Corrections records show that a man who drowned while fleeing from police on an ATV was a convicted felon.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the man Tuesday as 32-year-old Caleb O’Donnell, of Coffeyville. The KBI said previously that he drowned Friday in the Verdigris River in Montgomery County. Records show he had two previous drug convictions.

The chase began when police were told an ATV stolen Thursday night from the Montgomery County Fair was seen on U.S. 169 headed toward the Oklahoma border. An officer saw the driver turn off the ATV off the road and travel through a field to the river. The officer discovered the ATV had hit a tree and then saw the man struggling in the river. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful.