Manhattan man arrested for kidnapping, assault, battery

Manhattan, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is facing charges for kidnapping, assault, and battery after being arrested by police.

On Friday around 10 a.m. Riley County Police responded to a call about an assault happening in a car parked at a lot in the 1000 block of Westloop. That’s in Manhattan near Marshalls.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Jose Rivera of Manhattan for kidnapping, assault, and battery. He is now in the Riley County Jail.

Officers report that the man he was arrested for kidnapping was not injured.