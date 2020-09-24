Mild night will give way to a feel of summer in the days ahead

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny, warm end of the week

Showers possible Sunday

Cool down expected next week

Mostly clear and mild tonight as temperatures only fall into the lower 60s. A little bit of humidity has returned and will stay moderately humid, keeping low temperatures on the warmer side for this time of year. The clear sky will quickly give way to sunny weather again on Friday.

The rest of the week will be relatively dry as our upper air patterns keep the area sunny and warm. Despite it being officially fall, summer temperatures will hold on just a bit longer as we will see those temperatures climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s Friday and Saturday. Gusty south wind will be around both days, as well.

The next cold front will move through on Saturday night into early Sunday. This will change our winds to become more northwesterly and will cool our temperatures down slightly for Sunday. As the front slides through, there is a chance for a few showers along the front itself. After that front, we cool back a bit through Monday before an even stronger cold front moves through and cools us off even more for the middle of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

