More cold air arrives on Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will drop sharply with the passage of a strong cold front by early Thursday. Thursday should be very chilly with isolated rain showers and highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Much of the rain may stay south toward Wichita and Chanute.

Frost is likely across northeast Kansas early Friday morning with a clear sky and light wind. Numbers begin to increase Friday and Saturday. Saturday may be mostly cloudy with shower chances by evening. Expect mostly sunny and mild conditions Sunday.

It likely turns much colder by next Wednesday. Thursday (Halloween morning) might even start with brief, wet snow or some rain/snow mix. It looks partly cloudy toward early evening as temps drop from near 42 to 37. Kids will definitely need warm clothing under their costumes.

