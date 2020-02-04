New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- A new, deadly drug is being found in Louisiana for the first time.

Officials say the drug is so powerful, just touching it could kill you.

They’re calling this super drug “gray death.”

“The public recognizes a lot of the drugs that we deal with. This is a new one,” David Spencer, spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“Gray death” is heroin that has been cut with Fentanyl, according to Spencer, and it is deadly.

“Be aware of the color. It looks like chunks of concrete,” Spencer warned.

“Gray death” recovered by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Gray death” first started appearing in Alabama and Georgia in 2017. It then moved to Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Now deputies say it’s here in Louisiana.

“You don’t want to touch this. If it all possible, you don’t even want to put it on your hands,” Spencer said.

“Gray death” is reportedly 10,000 times more potent than morphine. Just touching the drug could kill you.

“You would really hate to see somebody innocent touch this not knowing what it is or a child touch that now knowing what it is,” Spencer added. “We just definitely just want to educate the public so they know, hey, this is a new thing.”

Officials say if you come across this drug, you should not pick it up or even touch it. Instead, you should report it to authorities.

The first sample of “gray death” in Louisiana was recently recovered from suspects from the Lake Charles area who were traveling across St. Mary Parish.