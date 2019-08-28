New Midland Care building helps the elderly feel empowered

Topeka, KAN. (KSNT) – Midland Care unveiled its new Compass Center for Senior Independence on Tuesday.

The building that was once a trampoline park has been renovated into a facility that families can send elderly family members to during the day while they’re at work. That way they can still stay at home with their loved ones for a majority of their time.

A shuttle picks them up and drives them to the one-of-a-kind facility for the day before taking them back.

The building features many new rooms. They’ve even added large windows to let in the natural light along with low sensory rooms for people with Alzheimers or Dementia. All things their CEO said she wants the community to know more about.

“A lot of our community is unaware of it and having this lovely building to showcase what we do will is really going to bring home the importance of this work for our seniors,” said CEO and President Karren Weichert.

Meals on Wheels is also calling the building it’s home as volunteers will cook their meals right inside the facility.