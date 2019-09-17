Newlyweds surprise injured grandma that couldn’t make the wedding

by: Kimber Collins

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Newlyweds Tyler and Kasey Samuels from Frisco, Texas had a beautiful destination wedding in Seaside, Florida Saturday. As the couple said ‘I Do’, a very important member of the family missed out on the action, Kasey’s grandmother.

Rita ‘Grams’ Scanlon was on her flight to Florida from Bloomington, Illinois when she took a tumble and broke her hip. She was transported to Sacred Heart in Miramar Beach but had to miss the ceremony.

Tyler and Kasey decided to give Grams a special ceremony on Monday. The two got back in the wedding attire and walked down the hospital halls to Grams room.



