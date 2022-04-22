MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Nijel Pack plans to announce his commitment Saturday afternoon, according to his Twitter page.

The 6-foot guard announced he was entering the transfer portal at the end of March.

“K-State will certainly be one of the schools I consider,” Pack said in the announcement.

Since entering the portal, Pack has visited the University of Miami, Ohio State, Purdue and other schools. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothsein also reported Pack has received interest from a lengthy list of schools including Gonzaga, Arizona, Tennessee and more.

Pack averaged 17.4 points per game in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, ranking him third in the Big 12. K-State has also received two commitments of transfer portal players within the last week.