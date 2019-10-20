Overnight showers bring in cooler temperatures.

Storms move through during the evening hours into the early Morning Monday. Cooler air follows.

What We’re Tracking:

Another rain chance this evening and overnight

Windy start to pick up Monday

Cooler temperatures to start the work week

The clouds that have been hanging around our area today have kept us a little bit cooler but they will also keep our over night low a little bit in the mid 40s. Winds will slack off overnight as showers move through.

The rain will move out by early morning Monday. Skies will start to clear out with our high in the mid 50s. Winds will also pick back up tomorrow with gusts up to 15 – 20 mph.

We will heat back up into the 60s for most of the week and winds will stay strong through Tuesday. By Thursday there is another system moving through that will bring us rain and some possible snow for the most western counties.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com