Pet Advice: Tips for kennel training your new furry friend

TOPEKA (KSNT) - If you think your child may have an orthopedic condition, a free screening clinic in Topeka may help.

Kids can get screening help at the Arab Shrine Temple on Saturday, May 22nd at 1305 South Kansas Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon. It's a chance for a local doctor to evaluate your child, and if necessary, refer your child to get treatment at a Shriners Hospital for Children.