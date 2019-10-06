Police release photo of Kansas City mass shooting suspects

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas City Police released surveillance pictures of the two suspects in Sunday morning’s mass shooting to our sister station Fox4.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Tequila KC Bar. Police found 4 people dead inside of the bar and 5 people outside with gunshot injuries. They have said all 5 of those who were injured are in stable condition.

Now police are looking for 2 suspects in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).